What to know about the New York City mayoral debates 

It was a primary that sent shock waves through the Democratic Party and captured nationwide attention in the United States.

In June, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani bested his better-known rival, former New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo, to secure the Democratic nomination to be New York City’s next mayor.

Now, New York City is preparing for the final vote in its mayoral contest on November 4.

But before voters head to the polls, they will have the chance to watch a series of two debates between the main candidates: Mamdani, Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa. The first airs on Thursday night.

The stakes go beyond the question of who will govern the city. New York’s mayoral contest has become a flashpoint about the future of the Democratic Party and the changing politics surrounding US support for Israel, among other issues.

Learn about the debates, the candidates and what issues are likely to figure prominently in this brief explainer.

When are the debates?

There will be two debates held before the election, each of them set to include the three main candidates.

The first is on October 16 at 7pm US Eastern Time (23:00 GMT) and will be hosted by local news outlet WNBC.

The second will take place on October 22 at 7pm US Eastern Time (23:00) and will be hosted by Spectrum News NY1, another local news channel.

How can I watch?

In New York City, the mayoral debates will be broadcast live on local television chains including WNBC, Spectrum News NY1 and PIX11.

For those outside the metropolitan area, the debates will be available live on the YouTube channels for those stations.

You can find NY1’s YouTube page here, and WNBC’s here.

There are three main candidates in the race.

Leading the field is Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist and member of the New York State Assembly whose rapid rise has been interpreted as a sea change within the Democratic Party.

In February, an Emerson College poll found Mamdani trailing the pack, with less than one percent support. But by the time the Democratic primary arrived in June, the dark horse had become the frontrunner.

He ultimately trounced his nearest rival, Andrew Cuomo, with 56 percent of the primary vote, in a contest widely viewed as a bellwether in the strongly Democratic-leaning city.

Cuomo, however, remains Mamdani’s main competitor. After his loss in the primary, Cuomo announced he would continue his run as an independent in November’s general election.

Cuomo served as New York’s governor from 2011 to 2021, but he ultimately resigned amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment.

Finally, representing the Republican Party in the election is Curtis Sliwa, a conservative anti-crime activist and regular fixture in the city’s political scene. He previously ran for mayor in the 2021 race.

What happened to the incumbent, Mayor Eric Adams?

Mayor Eric Adams had been among the contenders for this year’s mayoral race. But in late September, he formally withdrew his bid.

Adams had faced slumping poll numbers, and throughout his four years as mayor, he has been dogged by corruption scandals. One culminated with a federal investigation into allegations he had entered into a quid pro quo with the Turkish government.

“I was wrongfully charged because I fought for this city,” Adams said in his withdrawal video. He blamed “the constant media speculation” for having “undermined” his ability to raise election funds.

Adams had also faced scrutiny about his increasingly close relationship with US President Donald Trump. He visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in January, shortly before the Republican leader’s inauguration.

Weeks later, in February, Trump’s Justice Department dropped its case against Adams. The mayor has since switched his party affiliation from Democrat to independent.

Since Adams dropped out of the race, most recent polls have shown Cuomo gaining ground but trailing behind Mamdani by a substantial margin.

A poll from Quinnipiac University on October 9 found Mamdani leading the field with 46 percent support, followed by Cuomo with 33 percent, and Sliwa with 15 percent.

The figures for Mamdani and Sliwa were similar to those gathered from a Quinnipiac poll in September, which featured Adams on the ballot.

Adams’s decision to drop out appears to have primarily benefitted Cuomo: His poll number rose from 23 percent in September.

Other polls show Mamdani with a lead that ranges from around 14 percent to 21 percent.

Media reports have suggested that Adams’s decision to exit the race may have been encouraged by Trump himself, in a bid to consolidate opposition to Mamdani.

Born in the borough of Queens, Trump has lifelong ties to New York City, and he has been vocal in his opposition to Mamdani’s candidacy.

Trump has threatened to withhold federal funds from New York should Mamdani win the election. He has also repeatedly branded Mamdani a communist, a false allegation.

“ I think he’s terrible,” Trump said of Mamdani after his primary win. ”I think he’s bad news, and I think I’m gonna have a lot of fun with him, watching him, because he has to come right through this building to get his money.”

“I think the people in New York are crazy,” Trump added. “If they go this route, I think they’re crazy.”

While debate topics are not announced in advance, a range of local and national issues are likely to be discussed.

One question in particular is looming over the city’s election: How will the next mayor manage threats and intimidation from President Trump?

The Republican leader has already deployed troops and federal immigration agents to Democrat-run cities across the country and slashed funds for areas he sees as politically unfriendly.

The candidates may also be asked about their plans to address cost-of-living concerns, affordability and improvements to local transportation, three issues that have featured prominently in the mayoral race.

Questions about Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians, have also figured prominently in the race.

Mamdani is an outspoken supporter of Palestinian rights and has criticised Israel’s war as a genocide, a position held by a large number of scholars and rights groups as well as a majority of Democratic voters.

In July, just 8 percent of Democrats said they approved of Israel’s military actions, according to a Gallup poll.

Cuomo, for his part, is a strong supporter of Israel and previously volunteered his services for a group of legal professionals defending Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against accusations of war crimes.

In recent months, however, the former governor has struck a more conciliatory tone, telling The New York Times in a September interview that the violence has been “horrific”. A delicate ceasefire has since taken hold in Gaza.