What does the heavy-duty licence amendment really mean? Loop Barbados

The Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA) has suspended the issuance of heavy-duty, public service vehicle and motor tractor permits and driver licenses to persons under age of 25, to allow for legislative changes to be drafted to Section 69 (1) of the Road Traffic Amendments

But what does that really mean?

Let’s break it down.

1. Are you aged 16 through to 24 years old and have a heavy-duty licence?

If yes, you are fine. Your licence remains valid.

2. Are you between 16 and 24 years old and have a heavy-duty licence permit?

If yes, you are impacted by this change in law. (Keep reading to see how)

3. If you answered yes to Question 2, what do you have to do?

Wait. You have to wait because the government is stopping all learners who are age 16 through to 24 years old until the law is updated.

4. Are you a learner aged 16 through to 24 and your driving test was set for today, tomorrow, next week, next month or before yearend, what to do?

Wait. The Licensing Authority will not proceed with your tests until the law is updated. You will be given a new date.

5. How long do you have to wait? When will the amendment be completed?

So far, the Ministry Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW) has only shared in a press release that it is mindful of the impact which the suspension is having on affected persons, and is seeking to urgently resolve the matter. No exact date has been given.

6. Are you an employer and your driver/freighter is between 16 and 24 years old and has his or her heavy-duty licence already?

If yes, they are okay. Their licences are valid. They can continue to work.