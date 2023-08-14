What do athletes in Barbados need? Have your say on Sports Loop Barbados

Sports in Barbados and the nation’s athletes will take centre stage on Friday, August 18, at the Wildey Gymnasium at 6pm.

Barbadians are being called upon to bring their ideas, recommendations and solutions to the Town Hall Meeting being organised on the National Sports Policy.

With many complaining that the island’s athletes do not get their dues and full worth, especially before they hit the world stage and place prominently, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment is passing the mic to locals to sound off and get their thoughts recorded to feed into the Policy document.

Sports Minister Charles Griffith will be on-hand and will deliver remarks at the start of the town hall meeting at the Wildey, St Michael location.