Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Londoners read the news of King George’s death on February 6, 1952. He was 56 years old when he died in his sleep from a coronary thrombosis.
Mirrorpix/Getty Images
The flag flies at half-staff at Windsor Castle following the King’s death.
PA Images/Getty Images
Prime Minister Winston Churchill leaves St. James’s Palace after attending a meeting of the Accession Council, which is automatically summoned on the death of the sovereign.
Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Elizabeth, now the new Queen, returns from Kenya on February 7, 1952. She was 25 and on a royal visit to Kenya when she heard about the sudden death of her father.
Members of the Artillery Company fire a gun salute in London on February 7, 1952.
Gerald Wollaston, the Norroy and Ulster King of Arms, reads the proclamation of the Queen’s accession on February 8, 1952.
AP
The Queen Mother, right, and Princess Margaret arrive at Buckingham Palace on February 11, 1952. They stopped at the palace en route to Westminster Hall, where they were to meet the King’s coffin.
Picture Post/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
A gun carriage carrying the King’s coffin makes its way from Sandringham to Wolferton station in Norfolk, England, before being transported to London on February 11, 1952.
Evening Standard/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
The coffin is taken from a train at King’s Cross Station in London on its way to Westminster Hall, where the King would lie in state until his funeral.
E. Round/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
From left, the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret attend the arrival of the King’s coffin at Westminster Hall on February 11, 1952.
The King’s coffin lies in state at Westminster Hall.
Monty Fresco/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
British boxer Alex Buxton, center, is among the mourners waiting in line to pay their respects to the King in Westminster Hall.
Stroud/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
The King’s funeral procession makes its way through London on February 12, 1952.
D. Thiel/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Mourners gather to catch a glimpse of the funeral procession.
Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Workers look out of office windows to watch the funeral procession on February 15, 1952.
Ron Case/Keystone/Getty Images
The King’s coffin makes its way through the streets of London on its way to Paddington station.
Harry Todd/Fox Photos/Getty Images
Railway workers pay their respects as the train carrying the King’s coffin leaves Paddington station for Windsor.
The King’s funeral is held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on February 15, 1952.
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with the Dean of Windsor, the Rt. Rev. Eric Knightley Chetwode Hamilton, after the funeral service. Behind the Queen her husband, Prince Philip, bends down as he talks with the Queen Mother.
Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis/Getty Images
A man views one of the many wreaths laid out at the grounds of Windsor Castle for the funeral. The tribute in the shape of a large crown was from the mayor and people of Swansea, Wales.