Weymouth Wales Women win BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Weymouth Wales women won their first Barbados Football Association (BFA) Women’s Premier League in dramatic fashion last Wednesday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The women’s league debutants defeated fellow newcomers Paradise FC 2-0 in a cagey and highly competitive encounter, which saw three players being sent off in the 84th minute.

Wales needed just a tie to seal the title, but they showed no signs of accepting such a result.

“As you saw, we fought hard and we ended up unbeaten, so I think it’s well-deserved”

In the 16th minute, the Wales pressure got to the Dover ladies and defender Annashime Springer turned the ball into her own goal.

The league’s leading goal scorer Riana Cyrus extended Wales’ lead in the 45th minute and took her tally for the season to 23 goals.

Captain of Wales, and national midfielder Amber De Sillvia said the victory is a special one, as the ladies have come close in previous tournaments, but never been able to cross the finish line, and she is happy that they have finally achieved some silverware.

“It feels amazing, I’ve been playing with some of these girls for a few years now and this is the first year we’ve actually won the Premier League, so it feels like a long time coming.

As you saw, we fought hard and we ended up unbeaten, so I think it’s well-deserved.

It’s [winning] everything, it’s history, it’s the first one and one of many,” said De Silvia.

In the other encounter of the evening, RF Prime ended their season on a high with a convincing 5-1 win versus Technique FC .

Amber Soudatt-Sealy opened the scoring for RF Prime, but Shaunte Hinds equalized for Technique in the 34th minute.

Taryn Sutherland regained the lead for RF Prime just before half-time.

Danika Antoine (59th) and Keidasha Thomas (76th) completed the score card for RF Prime.