Weymouth Wales women return to the top of BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

The Weymouth Wales Women regained top spot in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League when they defeated Fitts Village Femini and RF Prime got the better of previous table leaders Paradise FC.

Playing at the BFA Wildey Turf last Saturday evening, the youthful RF Prime produced a mature performance to defeat their more senior opponents 3-2.

Paradise came into the encounter with 13 points from their five matches, eight points more than RF Prime who had only played three matches up to this point.

However, experience or points difference did not matter as the young ladies from RF Prime displayed courage, tenacity and skill to earn a valuable victory.

Keidasha Thomas registered a brace, with goals in the 70th and 78th minutes, and Jessie Robinson netted RF Prime’s third goal in the 81st minute.

Paradise goals came from Denea Payne in the 24th minute and national defender Adrienne Forde in the 90th minute.

Weymouth Wales Women made it look easy versus a very stubborn and combative Fitts Village.

The ladies from Carrington Village defeated their western opponents 3-0 and reclaimed first position in the league.

Amber Da Silivia opened the scoring in the 18th minute and captain Tiana Bynoe doubled the score in the 86th minute with her eighth goal of the season.

Two minutes later the score was 3-0, as Fitts Village defender Tia Haynes turned the ball into her own net.

In the opening match of the evening, Technique FC and Pinelands FC contested a nine-goal thriller, with Technique emerging 5-4 victors.

A double strike from Shelanie Augustin in the 29th and 85th minutes spearheaded the Technique FC outfit.

Further goals from Adrianna Johnson Leacock (45th), Ayana Elcock (50th) and Janiyah Nurse (92nd) supported Augustin’s efforts.

Keanna Barrow and Tekoa Hope-Downes scored two goals each for Pinelands. Barrow scored in the 12th and 51st minutes, while Hope-Downes registered goals in the 46th and 66th minutes.