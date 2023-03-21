Weymouth Wales in 7th heaven Loop Barbados

There is no stopping Weymouth Wales Women FC.

Last Saturday evening at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf, the BFA Women’s Premier League leaders stormed to their third successive victory.

After an 8-0 open day victory versus Pinelands FC, and 14-1 against Mavericks SC, the Wales ladies handed a modest 7-0 to Technique FC.

National forward Rihanna Cyrus continued her fine goal scoring form with a beaver-trick, to take her tally to 13 goals from three matches.

Cyrus scored in the 21st, 25th, 51st and 91st minutes, and she was ably assisted by winger Asha Stevenson who converted in the 23rd and 39th minutes, while captain Chazelle Cumberbatch scored in the 78th minute.

Paradise FC women also registered their third victory of the season, to stay on the heels of Wales.

The Dover ladies defeated Mavericks SC 6-0 and remain as joint leaders of the league with nine points.

Denea Payne and Shanice Stevenson spearheaded the Paradise attack with two goals each.

Payne scored in the 45th and 53rd minutes, while Stevenson got her goals in the 56th and 71st minutes.

Romane Pelaprat (51st) and Ashanee Thompson (74th) completed the score card for Paradise.

In the final encounter of the triple fixture, RF Prime and Pinelands FC played to an exciting 2-2 draw.

Pinelands led their opponents 2-0, thanks to sharp-shooter Keanna Barrow, who scored in the 38th and 62nd minutes.

A second half capitulation, saw RF Prime cancel out Barrow’s brace.

National midfielder Daphane Watson-James started the resurgence for RF Prime, scoring in the 75th minute and Jesse Robinson dented the hearts of the Pinelands supporters when she scored in the 89th minute.