Weymouth Wales continue unbeaten run in the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League front-runners Weymouth Wales and Brittons Hill FC were in winners’ row last Thursday night, when the latest round of matches were played at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Their wins came in contrasting fashion, as Wales dismissed bottom-place Abrahams United Silver Sands 6-2, while Brittons Hill survived a penalty miss to defeat Deacons FC 2-1.

Wales remain unbeaten after nine games and have a perfect record of 27 points, while Brittons Hill have played a game less and are second on 19 points.

Related Article

After a spirted performance last Sunday, Deacons came into this encounter with energy, enthusiasm and optimism and this was rewarded with an opening goal in the 24th minute by Shaquan Haynes.

Deacons’ lead would last until the 63rd minute. Brittons Hill main marksman Corey Hoyte scored his ninth goal of the season in the 75th minute to level the score 1-1.

Rommell Bynore snatched all three points from Deacons when he scored Brittons Hill’s second goal in the 75th minute.

Brittons Hill FC midfielder Ray Francis (left) keeps a close eye on Deacons FC Shaquan Haynes during their contest last Thursday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf.

A hat-trick from talisman Romario “Pete” Harewood propelled Wales further ahead of the competition.

The creative midfielder netted goals in the 3rd, 12th and 40th minutes.

Nadre Butcher returned to the squad and made his presence felt immediately, scoring in the 12th minute.

Arantees Lawrence remained consistent as he scored in his third consecutive match in the 49th minute, while teenager Janash Jaunai netted his first Premier League goal in the 91st minute.

Silver Sands’ two goals were scored by Anthony Bourne and Ric-Kobi Lewis in the 35th and 65th minutes respectively.