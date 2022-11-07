Weymouth Wales and Ellerton secure final spots in BFA Republic Cup Loop Barbados

One of the most dynamic domestic football duels will grace the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf on Sunday, as Premier League clubs Weymouth Wales and Ellerton SC won their semifinal encounters last Sunday night, to set up a highly anticipated showdown in the inaugural BFA Republic Cup.

Wales booked their place first, after they comfortably defeated Vanpur Malt Wotton FC 3-1, while Ellerton survived a penalty scare to edge Dover Market/Phillips Bakery Paradise FC 1-0.

Wales survived moments of excessive aggression and tenacity to move onto another local football final.

Kemar Headley sent the Carrington Village unit into the lead in the 30th minute, when his in-swinging corner from the left caught Wotton and national goalkeeper Liam Brathwaite out of position, as the ball fitted precisely into the top left corner.

Wales’ lead was doubled in the 39th minute.

Skillful winger Nadre Butcher turned his marker inside and out and fired a powerful, right footed shot into the roof of the net from 10 yards, giving Brathwaite no chance.

Wales would put the game away in the 51st minute as forward Tyrel Demendonsa scored their third goal.

Keion Harding managed a consolation goal for Wotton in stoppage time, heading in a corner taken from the right.

Ellerton goalkeeper Jamar Brewster produced a masterclass display, which included a second-half penalty save, to inspire his team to yet another final and battle against Weymouth Wales.

From as early as the 18th minute, Brewster was called into action.

Paradise passed the ball around patiently, until it reached Mario Harte on the right side of the pitch, who then played a well-weighted pass into the path of Armando “Sugar” Lashley, but the national forward’s point-blank effort from 12 yards was parried away by Brewster.

In the 26th minute, Lashley tried his luck from a bit further, but his left footed effort from just outside the penalty area, was pushed away by a strong right arm from Brewster.

Ellerton was extremely dangerous on the counterattack. The pace from Shakille Belle, Romario Drakes and Shaquan Clarke caused some challenges for the Paradise backline, but they never troubled goalkeeper Jason Boxhill.

Ellerton SC, the pride of St George, is into another domestic football final

In the 73rd minute, Paradise was offered an excellent opportunity to take the lead.

Substitute Dario Harewood was adjudged to have fouled Paradise’s Tyrique Bailey-Edwards in the penalty area and referee Jamar Springer pointed to the spot.

Paradise captain Lashley was handed the opportunity to take the spot kick, but again Brewster won this duel as he made a brilliant save to his left to keep Ellerton in the game.

The Dover lads would pay for their missed opportunities in the 90th minute.

Bailey-Edwards chased Belle and committed an inexperienced challenge on the Ellerton captain inside the penalty area, which led to an easy decision for referee Springer.

Unlike Lashley, Belle was precise with his shot and sent the St George posse into a frenzy when the ball struck the net.

Wales versus Ellerton will be a repeat of the 2019 BFA Capelli Championship final.