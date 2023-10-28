Wet weather conditions to persist in coming week Loop Barbados

Over the next seven to ten days, Barbados will be experiencing more rain.

Director of the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), Sabu Best assured residents on Saturday, October 28, that the heat season was boiling down.

“As we predicted in our short-term climate outlook months ago, rainfall was expected to pick up in October [and] the whole country has been witnessing this increase,” remarked the BMS Director.

He added: “The positive side to all of this is that we have passed the peak of the heat season, and these rainy days and cloudy conditions have provided a break from the record breaking temperatures that we received last month”.

The island saw its hottest September in 18 years, with temperatures peaking at 34.2 degrees Celsius on September 30. At the time, Director Best informed Barbadians that some relief would come mid-October.

With unstable conditions continuing to affect the island today, Best says that model guidance suggests moderate to heavy shower activity will occur throughout the week.

“We will continue to experience some moderate to heavy shower activity over the next seven to ten days but not every day,” he indicated.

Best also advised the public to monitor the BMS forecasts and use apps such as CAP.CAP and BMS Insight for updates.