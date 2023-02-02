West Kingston cops intensify search for 19 men on wanted list Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Kingston Western Police have listed several individuals as persons of interest. These individuals are to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 02.

The men have been identified as Shamar Gibert, otherwise called ‘Brawlin’ or ‘Tender’, David Hall, otherwise called ‘Dujon’, Hikomel Lindo, otherwise called ‘Hiko’, Jerald Douglas, otherwise called ‘Ready Ready’, Oneil Stewart, otherwise called ‘Nero Blacks’,6. Rasheim Brown, otherwise called ‘Shem’, Dwayne Grant, otherwise called ‘ Billy’, Corey Malcolm.

Paul Malcolm, otherwise called ‘ Paulie’, Amani Malcolm, otherwise called ‘Bling Bawg’ and ‘Kuwan’, Omar Daley, otherwise called ‘Oh Oh’, Omarlie Denny, otherwise called ‘Neily Blacks’, a man known only as ‘Kaka’, a man known only as ‘Kadwa’, Shamal White, otherwise called ‘Gov’, Ryan Bembridge, otherwise called ‘Little Blacks’,-

These individuals have been listed as wanted and are asked to report to the police immediately

Jomo Barrett wanted, Anthony Clarke otherwise, called ‘Delly’, Donovan Rowe, otherwise called ‘Chummy’.

Detectives have identified these persons as individuals who may be able to assist them with ongoing investigations in the division. Several attempts have been made to contact them at their known addresses and phone numbers; however, these efforts have failed.

Additionally, anyone with information that can assist in locating them is asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811 or the nearest police station.

NewsAmericasNow.com