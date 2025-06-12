West Indies to face Nepal in historic T20I series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a groundbreaking three-match T20 International series against Nepal—marking the first-ever bilateral encounter between the two nations and a significant step in expanding the global footprint of the sport

The historic series is scheduled to take place in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on September 27, 28, and 30, 2025, and will be hosted by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN). It also comes at a pivotal moment for Nepal as the country prepares for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier later this year.

CWI said the engagement reflects its commitment to supporting emerging cricketing nations and strengthening global partnerships within the sport.

“This series is more than just a set of international matches—it’s a celebration of the game’s expanding global footprint and a testament to what cricket represents: pride, purpose, and the power of unity,” said CWI Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring.

“As a full-member nation, we see it as part of our responsibility to contribute to the development of cricket beyond our borders. Supporting Nepal in this key phase of their cricketing journey not only builds the sport at the grassroots and international levels but also reminds us of the deep pride and honour associated with representing our nation and wearing our national colours. We are proud to stand with Nepal at this moment in their history and look forward to exciting and competitive cricket in Sharjah.”

The West Indies, known for their legacy of powerful performances and flair in T20 cricket, are expected to field a dynamic squad, giving Nepal valuable international exposure ahead of their qualification campaign.

CWI extended its appreciation to both the Cricket Association of Nepal and the Emirates Cricket Board for their collaboration in hosting the series.

Match Schedule (All matches at Sharjah, UAE):

• 1st T20I – September 27, 2025

• 2nd T20I – September 28, 2025

• 3rd T20I – September 30, 2025