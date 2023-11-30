West Indies’ Shane Dowrich announces international retirement Loop Barbados

West Indies wicket-keeper and batsman, Shane Dowrich, has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Dowrich made his international debut against Australia in Dominica in 2015. He played 35 Tests where he scored 1,570 runs including three centuries with a top score of 125 not out against Sri Lanka in Trinidad in 2018. Behind the stumps he had 85 catches and five stumpings. He also played one ODI in Ireland in May 2019.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) thanked Dowrich for his contribution to West Indies cricket and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

Miles Bascombe, CWI’s Director of Cricket said: “We want to thank Shane for contribution when he played for West Indies. He is a disciplined, hard-working cricketer who always gave his utmost in front and behind the stumps. He had a memorable series in 2019 when he made an outstanding Test century on home soil in Barbados to help us beat England and win the Wisden Trophy. We respect his decision to retire and appreciate it is not an easy one to make. We wish him all the best as he steps away from the international stage.”

Dowrich has withdrawn from the West Indies squad for the upcoming CG United One-Day International (ODI) Series against England. The CWI Selection Panel will not name a replacement for the three match Series and the squad consists of 14 players.

The CG United ODI Series will feature three matches. The tour will start will start with two CG United ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday, December 3 and Wednesday, December 6.

The tour then moves to Barbados for the third and final CG United ODI to be played at Kensington Oval, on Saturday, December 9.