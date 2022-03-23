West Indies name unchanged 13-man squad for third Test against England | Loop Barbados

West Indies have announced an unchanged 13-man squad for the third and final Test against England, starting on Thursday.

The match will be the series-decider and will be played at the Grenada National Stadium from March 24-28.

The series is locked at 0-0 following draws in the opening two matches in Antigua and Barbados.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was named Player-of-the-Match in the second Test, which ended on Sunday.

He scored a marathon 160 in the first innings – his 10th Test century and first on home soil and then 56 not out in the second innings on the final day.

Jermaine Blackwood, the vice-captain, also made a first-innings hundred – his third in Tests and second against England – as West Indies posted 411 in their first innings replying to England’s 507-9 declared.

“We were very impressed with the captain Kraigg Brathwaite showing the fight in the both innings and the way he led from the front with the bat,” Desmond Haynes, West Indies’ lead selector, said.

“Also, Jermaine Blackwood and the way he played in the first innings to get a century. They batted very well together. We really appreciated the fighting spirit from the batting department. We decided to stick with the same squad and want to see them continue to give a big effort in the third Apex Test match.”

West Indies Test squad Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.