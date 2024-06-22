West Indies cricket team greeted at Hilton Barbados

The West Indies Cricket team was greeted at the Hilton Barbados Resort this Thursday, June 20, 2024, by fans and officials, who showed their support for the team.

Upon entry, the team was entertained by Barbados’ Indigenous Tuk Band.

Greeting the T20 squad was Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, Chairman of the National Organising Committee, Ambassador Noel Lynch, Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) President, Conde Riley, and BCA’s Director of Marketing, Steven Leslie.

West Indies T20 Coach, Darren Sammy, urged Barbadians attending Friday’s match at the Kensington Oval:

“All the guys are excited and can’t wait to take the stage at the Kensington Oval. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be exciting. Barbados, you should come out and support.”

(GIS).