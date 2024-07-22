West Indies collapse as England wins 2nd test by 241 runs

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — West Indies collapsed in the evening session on Sunday as England won the second test by 241 runs with Shoaib Bashir taking 5-41 after hundreds from Joe Root and Harry Brook set up the series-clinching win at Trent Bridge.

Root (122) and Brook (109), the long-reigning king of England’s batting unit and his heir apparent, reeled off classy centuries to pave the way for a sprint to victory on the fourth evening of the test. Root hit his 32nd test ton to move only one behind England great Alastair Cook.

England took an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-test series.

Chasing an unlikely target of 385 after England’s second-innings 425 all out, the tourists were demolished for 143 in just 36.1 overs as rookie spinner Bashir did the damage.

The 20-year-old, who did not get a single over in the first test at Lord’s, justified the selection gamble that saw him fast-tracked ahead of the established Jack Leach this summer as he took the role of fourth-innings finisher.

England won the first test at Lord’s by an innings and 114 runs. Edgbaston will host the third and final test, starting Friday.