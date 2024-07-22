West Indies collapse as England wins 2nd test by 241 runs

·6 min read
Home
Local News
West Indies collapse as England wins 2nd test by 241 runs
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Rise Barbados promises ‘great value for money’; adds Tionne Hernandez

Valor made a 2024 comeback with a seamless sunrise breakfast party

Fifty acts for 50 years of Crop Over

Crop Over 2024 officially launched

Double delight for Kickstart Rush

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

Monday Jul 22

27°C
Loop Sports

July 21, 2024 03:14 PM ET

West Indies Joshua Da Silva plays a shot during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — West Indies collapsed in the evening session on Sunday as England won the second test by 241 runs with Shoaib Bashir taking 5-41 after hundreds from Joe Root and Harry Brook set up the series-clinching win at Trent Bridge.

Root (122) and Brook (109), the long-reigning king of England’s batting unit and his heir apparent, reeled off classy centuries to pave the way for a sprint to victory on the fourth evening of the test. Root hit his 32nd test ton to move only one behind England great Alastair Cook.

England took an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-test series.

Chasing an unlikely target of 385 after England’s second-innings 425 all out, the tourists were demolished for 143 in just 36.1 overs as rookie spinner Bashir did the damage.

The 20-year-old, who did not get a single over in the first test at Lord’s, justified the selection gamble that saw him fast-tracked ahead of the established Jack Leach this summer as he took the role of fourth-innings finisher.

England won the first test at Lord’s by an innings and 114 runs. Edgbaston will host the third and final test, starting Friday.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

Duckett and Brook push England to big lead against West Indies

July 20, 2024 07:16 PM

Sport

Da Silva notches fifth Test half-century

July 20, 2024 03:15 PM

Sport

Hodge’s maiden century leads strong West Indies reply in 2nd Test

July 19, 2024 08:45 PM

Recent Articles

Barbados News

BWA to install DMA meter in Bushy Park; Water outages expected

Barbados News

Water outages expected in Bayleys this Wednesday

World News

See also

Man struck by lightning on Germany’s highest peak, dies

More From

Barbados News

Northernmas comes out on top at Sunshine Snacks Junior Kadooment!

The results were announced yesterday, by the National Cultural Foundation (NCF).

Barbados News

200 new school assistants ready to assist

Erdiston toasts it’s first batch of School Assistants, who now hold basic Child Care certification.

Sport

West Indies collapse as England wins 2nd test by 241 runs

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — West Indies collapsed in the evening session on Sunday as England won the second test by 241 runs with Shoaib Bashir taking 5-41 after hundreds from Joe Root and Harry Brook

World News

Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for o

World News

Kamala Harris looks to lock up the Democratic nomination

Praises Biden’s ‘unmatched’ legacy