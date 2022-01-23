West Indies’ chase ends 1 run short as England hold on | Loop Barbados

·3 min read
Home
Local News
West Indies’ chase ends 1 run short as England hold on | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

West Indies’ chase ends 1 run short as England hold on

POLL: How many seats should be in the new post-Republic 2022 Cabinet?

Young man wounded several times in midday shooting

Over 6,700 COVID-positive persons in isolation

91-year-old dies at Harrison’s Point

New RIHtail therapy: Rihanna opens physical Savage X Fenty stores

1 NYPD officer killed, 1 severely injured in Harlem shooting

DLP to elect new president in April

NBA: Curry’s buzzer-beating shot lifts Warriors past Rockets

DLP leader, Verla De Peiza resigns

Sunday Jan 23

24?C

West Indies batsman Romario Shepherd scored 44 not out in 28 deliveries, with one four and five sixes. (PHOTO: Cricket West Indies).

West Indies went down fighting Sunday after smashing England for 28 in the final over and losing the second Twenty20 international by just one run to leave the five-match series level at 1-1.

England, which followed up their 4-0 Ashes defeat with a nine-wicket loss to West Indies in the T20 opener on Saturday, appeared on course for an easy victory at Kensington Oval in Barbados. After losing the toss, England scored 171-8, including 45 for opener Jason Roy off 31 balls, before reducing West Indies to 78-7 after 13 overs.

At 111-8, West Indies still needed 60 runs off the last three overs before letting rip to finish agonizingly short on 170-8.

West Indies’ Akeal Hosein hit Saqib Mahmood for three straight sixes off the last three balls of the game, finishing on 44 not out off 16 balls with three fours and four sixes. Romario Shepherd was also 44 not out in 28 deliveries, with one four and five sixes.

Moeen Ali was the outstanding bowler for England, returning 3-24 off four overs.

The third T20 is on Wednesday.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

January 13, 2022 08:30 PM

Sport

December 31, 2021 11:13 PM

Sport

October 19, 2021 05:26 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

West Indies’ chase ends 1 run short as England hold on

Business

Tamisha Jones is making STRIDZ events world-class

Business

Barbados’ Stridz Events won a 2021 World MICE Award

More From

Caribbean News

Jamaica proud: First woman Chief of Defence Staff takes charge

See also

It was pomp and pageantry at the change of command at Up Park Camp in Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday as members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) welcomed their new Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral

Entertainment

New RIHtail therapy: Rihanna opens physical Savage X Fenty stores

Savage has 5 new homes to start

Entertainment

Ian Alexander Jr, only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

No further details were released

Barbados News

Young man wounded several times in midday shooting

The victim is 21 years old

Lifestyle

Barbadian author explores Encounters of Ecstasy

“I always wanted to be published. It was just something within me at the back of my mind”

Community

POLL: How many seats should be in the new post-Republic 2022 Cabinet?

First Cabinet selection since Barbados became a parliamentary Republic tomorrow