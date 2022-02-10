West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite becomes a dad for first time | Loop Barbados

Former West Indies captain and Barbadian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite is now a ‘girl-dad’.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his daughter, Eden Rose Brathwaite, on Monday, February 7.

“REMEMBER THE NAME

Eden Rose Brathwaite D.O.B 2/6/22

You were worth the wait you gorgeous little girl. Daddy promises to love you with all his heart. Thank you @jessipurple246 You are strong, you are resilient and I know you’ll be an amazing mother. Love you both x,” Brathwaite captioned.

His daughter’s name is ironically similar to where Brathwaite achieved a career highlight – the Eden Gardens. In the 2016 T20 World Cup, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Brathwaite smashed four back-to-back sixes from England’s bowler Ben Stokes, leading the West Indies team to victory.

Brathwaite and his wife were flooded with heartfelt congratulations from the cricket circle, including the likes of Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Chris Gayle, Jofra Archer, Phil Salt, Chris Green and more.

Brathwaite was absent from West Indies cricket as of recent. His last international match was in August 2019, however, he has been playing in T20 leagues across the globe.