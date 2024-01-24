West Indies captain Hayley Matthews named T20I cricketer of the year Loop Barbados

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews was named the 2023 women’s T20I cricketer of the year, triumphing over tough competition from Ellyse Perry of Australia, Sophie Ecclestone of England, and Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka.

Matthews, a 25-year-old Barbadian, became the second West Indies player to secure this honour, following Stafanie Taylor in 2015.

In 2023, Matthews delivered a series of remarkable performances, amassing a historic 700 runs with a strike rate of 132.32 – the first time a women’s player achieved such figures in a single calendar year. The pinnacle of her year was the outstanding 132 runs scored during the historic 213-run chase against Australia in the second T20I at North Sydney Oval, complemented by a notable 99 not out in the first match. Her impressive series total of 310 runs also featured a notable 79 in the third T20I.

Matthews showcased a diverse range of shots, combining traditional and innovative techniques, instilling fear in the T20I circuit as one of the most formidable batters.

In addition to her batting prowess, Matthews exhibited excellent bowling skills with her right-arm off-spin deliveries, claiming 19 wickets at an economy rate of 6.84, perplexing top-order batters from various teams.

Reflecting on her achievements, Matthews expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “It’s nice to see all the hard work paying off. It’s been a long two or three years to get to this point, it’s been really nice to have a good time with the bat and the ball in the last year to help the team as best as I can. I am very grateful for this award and it’s something that growing up I saw my role models achieving so to win one myself definitely means a lot.”

In the ICC teams of the year announcement, Hayley Matthews and Nicholas Pooran emerged as the sole representatives from the West Indies.

Matthews secured her spot on the women’s T20I team of the year, while Athapaththu was named captain of the team, which also featured four Australian players.

Women’s T20I team of the year: Chamari Athapaththu (Captain, Sri Lanka), Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper, Australia), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Deepti Sharma (India), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Megan Schutt (Australia).

Pooran, who scored 384 runs in 2023 at a strike rate of 163, was named on the men’s T20I team of the year.

Men’s T20I team of the year: Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Phil Salt (England), Nicholas Pooran (Wicketkeeper, West Indies), Suryakumar Yadav (Captain, India), Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Mark Adair (Ireland), Ravi Bishnoi (India), Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe), Arshdeep Singh (India).