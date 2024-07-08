Wesley Hall Junior School to reopen

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) is advising members of the public that teaching and non-teaching staff will return to Wesley Hall Junior School today, Monday, July 8, 2024 to prepare for the return of students on Tuesday, July 9.

In a statement made yesterday, Sunday, July 7, the METVT disclosed that there will be an official walk-through of the school plant on Monday by Ministry officials, Union officials, the Principal and members of the Health and Safety Committee. During that time there will be an assessment of the work that has already started on the most pressing areas at the school.

METVT further thanked teachers, parents and guardians for their patience and understanding during this time as they look forward to welcoming students back to school to complete any year-end activities before the official dismissal for the summer holidays.

(GIS).