Wellness hike in St John this month

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ is inviting hiking enthusiasts to a hike through the rugged parish of St John on Sunday, July 21.

The hike starts promptly at 6:00am and begins at The Lodge School, Massiah Street, St John.

The hike, which is free of charge, is expected to last for two-and-a-half-hours. Participants are advised to bring sufficient drinking water and healthy snacks to stay hydrated and energised.

The hike will leave The Lodge School and proceed to the Codrington High School. The route will pass through Cliff Cottage and Welch Village, then on to Codrington College.

At Codrington College, hikers will take a break where they will have an opportunity to walk with bread and biscuits to feed the fish, before proceeding to the last leg of the hike through Society, and then back to The Lodge School.

The terrain will be mixed with some flat roads and hilly areas. Therefore, persons who are unsure of their physical fitness should consult with their medical doctor before participating.

Persons are also encouraged to wear suitable clothing to protect their skin when going through bushy areas. Appropriate, non-skid enclosed shoes are also necessary.

(GIS).