Well cleaner falls tragically to his death Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
His family came to the scene at the airport and identified him

10 hrs ago

The family and friends of 65-year-old Alfred Evor Odle are tonight mourning his untimely passing.

Dying on the job, Odle fell to his death while cleaning a well today, Monday, March 20, 2023.

According to the police report, he died after falling into the well about 1:45 pm. Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Innis told the media that the Service received a report that an employee of a construction company was cleaning a 60-foot well prior to accidentally falling into said well. The well is located on the southern ramp of the runway of the Grantley Adams International Airport in Christ Church.

Fire Department personnel recovered his body about 3:20 pm, and the now deceased was pronounced dead by a medical doctor who was at the scene.

He was identified by his immediate family members, who also attended the scene.

Odle resided at Deal Gardens, Maxwell, Christ Church.

