Welfare Department clients not ‘cut off’ Loop Barbados

The Welfare Department will always have the well-being of its clients on the front burner.

To this end, Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey is denying claims in other sections of the media, that the Department has “cut off” four women and their families, leaving them homeless.

Three of the four women lost their homes to fire, while the fourth woman’s house was destroyed in a storm.

Speaking to local media on Wednesday, August 16, Humphrey asserted that the Welfare Department provides temporary or transitional accommodation in the event of fire, hurricane or tragedy.

He explained that the Department has been paying $3,000 monthly rent for each family at a guest house, and previously paid $3,000 a week for hotel accommodation.

“Generally, that is not the kind of rent that the ministry pays. We pay about $800, in urgent circumstances $1,200 to $1,500 max and those are in circumstances where the persons would have been assessed and deemed in need of welfare and then even then, for a period of six months. While you are working with the family to hopefully get the family back on their feet and into their own accommodation, that is the process,” said the Minister of People Empowerment.

“You try to work with the family to try to progress them into their own accommodation. In circumstances where persons were renting and they had a fire…we try to provide persons with rent payment if they found another place, the full furnishings of the house and pay the utilities as well and food, so that nobody at any point in time is cut off. I want to make it very clear that nobody is cut off, but paying $3,000 is excessive,” he continued.

Humphrey lamented that the roles of welfare officers has expanded due to the demand.

“Welfare’s role traditionally has not been to find housing. How welfare operated is if you were having difficulty paying your rent, Welfare [Department] would pay the rent….If you found a house and couldn’t pay the rent, Welfare [Department] would pay the rent, but it wasn’t welfare’s role to try to find housing. We have done that, we have changed our role now so welfare officers actively go out looking for housing. It is not the best use of welfare officers but they go out looking for housing because it has become very difficult [for clients],” he explained noting that about 30,000 citizens are awaiting Government housing.

Minister Humphrey disclosed that although previous issues with landlords were solved, a Paper will be presented in Cabinet which outlines a detailed rental payment system for the Welfare Department and landlords.

“I’ve noted over the last few months some people don’t often want to deal with Welfare for one reason or the other. Some people [property owners] say Welfare takes too long to pay, so we fixed that. We have been paying a lot better.”

“We now have a Paper that is going to Cabinet where we will be working with other realtors and other landlords and intermediary men to be able to help us find housing and then to give lump sums to realtors, so that the persons won’t be dealing with Welfare to allow us to better accommodate persons in similar circumstances,” he revealed.