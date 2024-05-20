Welfare Department announces new payment system Loop Barbados

The Welfare Department has revealed their new payment system for the National Assistance Grant recipients, which makes it faster to access funds, offers more secure transactions and eliminates the stigma attached to cashing “welfare cheques”.

It allows your National Assistant Grant to be deposited directly to your bank or credit union account with immediate effect. This means that instead of receiving a “welfare cheque” in the mail, the money for your grant will be deposited directly to your bank account.

To get direct deposit, the Welfare Department is asking persons to submit their banking information.

To do so you may:

Complete the form you received in the mail and return it to the Welfare Department by visiting our office at Weymouth Corporate Centre, Roebuck Street, St Michael.Send the form via email and attach proof of information, for example, a picture of the top of your bank or credit union statement to the following email [email protected] form can also be completed online at is.gd/WelfareBenefitsForm.

The completed form should be submitted to the Welfare Department as soon as possible to allow for a smooth transition.

If you do not have a bank or credit union account, please return the attached form clearly stating such.

If, however, you require an account to benefit from the new payment system, the Welfare Department will help you to acquire an account and debit card through a banking institution. This will be done at no cost to you, the recipient.

You should also note that it is safer to conduct your business with the Trident Identification Card which is difficult to replicate. You are therefore encouraged to complete the process of acquiring the card to assist in a more secure transition to the new payment system.

For more information persons can contact the Welfare Department at 535-1000, 535-1005, 535-1023 or at the previously listed email address.