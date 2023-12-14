Welfare cheques promised before Christmas Loop Barbados

Clients of the Welfare Department will be able to access funds in time for the holidays.

Chief Welfare Officer, Deborah Norville says that welfare cheques dated December 1 and 15, have already been issued.

“Clients should have received them or will receive them very soon,” Norville said on Thursday.

“The next checks to be issue would be dated December 29th, 2023 and will for the month of January 2024,” she added.

The chief welfare officer indicated that food vouchers will also be distributed to those who need upon request.

“In an effort to ensure that all welfare clients are accommodated during this festive season, food vouchers are given to those persons who request them as assistance and who do not normally receive cash grants. Notwithstanding this, every effort is made to accommodate persons who have indicated that they are in urgent need of a food voucher during this holiday season,” Norville stated.