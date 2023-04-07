Welfare cheques dated April 7 to be cashed today Loop Barbados

The Welfare Department is advising the public that all welfare cheques dated Friday, April 7, can be changed today, Thursday, April 6.

In a public service announcement released on the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs social media pages today, the Welfare Department explained that this is due to froday being a public holiday.

“Please note Welfare cheques dated 7 April can be cashed today Thursday since tomorrow is Good Friday, a public holiday.”

The Welfare Department also wished persons a safe and blessed Easter.