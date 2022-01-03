Weir defends Mottley poster in all constituencies amidst questions | Loop Barbados

St Philip South Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate Indar Weir has come to the defence of his team and their decision to once again plaster the face of their president Mia Amor Mottley across the length and breadth of the island beyond her constituency.

The tactic was used during the 2018 General Election as well, but this toss, some voters are asking “Why?”

Asked about this strategy, Weir spoke to Loop News after completing his nomination process at the Rices Pavilion this morning, January 3, 2022.

He said:

“Putting up the posters of our prime minister in all constituencies is no different from what we did when she was leader of the Opposition going into the 2018 election.

“Our prime minister is easily one of the most popular leaders in the entire world. I want to be associated with her. I want to show my constituents that she is supporting me as her candidate and as a member of her Cabinet.

“I want to have her presence to show Barbadians that we are a united group and that whatever we do, we look to our leader and we support our leader, and she will always be a part of everything we do.”

Mottley was named a winner of the Champions of the Earth 2021 Award by the United Nations and Person of the Year 2021 by a US-based publication – Everybody’s Magazine as well, against this background, he stood by the choice of some to even add the leader to their political billboards.

He asserted:

“So if the world can treat her as one of the best, I think it is important for us also to recognise throughout every constituency that we support her and that we show the same level of solidarity behind her, that we are united and that whatever we are standing with her.”

Weir and his team made their way to the nomination centre around 9:54 am. He and supporters with placards in-hand walked from his new constituency office at 9:38 am. Along Kirtons Main Road as they walked, constituents could be seen with ladders and tape securing posters to poles as well.