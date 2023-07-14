Weekend Weather UPDATE – Two tropical waves approaching Loop Barbados

Here is the weather for Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, 2023, according to the Barbados meteorological Services.

Tropical waves (locations as of 2am, July 14)

A tropical wave was analyzed from 78/79W south of 22N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 53W south of 12N moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

A tropical wave repositioned along 36W south of 17N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Friday, July 14

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will remain dominant across the region and fair to partly cloudy skies with a few brief isolated showers are likely. However, during the night an approaching tropical wave located near 53W at 2am will begin to affect Barbados and the southern Windwards generating periods of cloudiness with some scattered showers.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Winds

Morning

Winds Across Barbados: Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.

Forecast Confidence: 80%

Night

Winds Across Barbados: Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Forecast Confidence: 60%

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32/25.

Dust haze

Saharan dust is present in the atmosphere. Sensitive persons are advised to take necessary precautions.

Saturday, July 15

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

The previously mentioned tropical wave will continue to traverse the southern portion of the region, generating occasionally cloudy skies, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms, mainly across the extreme southern Windwards. Barbados is expected to be on the northern fringe of this activity and conditions are expected to improve as the morning progresses. While the southern Windwards should experience some improvement during the night as the wave moves further westward. Elsewhere, no significant change is expected.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will become the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light morning showers.

Night

Synopsis: Another tropical wave will be approaching the region.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32/25.

Sunday, July 16

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

Another tropical wave located near 36W at 2am will begin to affect Barbados and the region, generating periods of cloudy skies with some scattered showers.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: Another tropical wave will begin to affect the region.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the region.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/25.

St Lucia Met Office, July 14, 24-hour forecast

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLESOver the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles, fair to occasionally cloudy skies with a few scattered showers at first. An increase in cloudiness with showers and isolated thunderstorms is expected from late tonight into tomorrow. Elsewhere, generally fair and hazy.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOKSaharan dust will continue to cause a reduction in visibility, shower activity and air quality over the Eastern Caribbean region during the forecast period.

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave located to the east of the Lesser Antilles is expected to affect mainly the southern half of the region from tonight into tomorrow.

Another tropical wave located over the central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 21 mph or 33 km/h. This wave is expected to affect our region early next week.