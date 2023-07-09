Weekend Weather UPDATE – Tropical wave affecting island tonight Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for this weekend – Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Tropical waves (Locations as of 2am, July 8)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 50/51W south of 18N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was introduced along 24W south of 14N moving west at 5 to 10 knots.

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

A favourable mid to upper-level pattern will generate cloudy to overcast skies, showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across the region today. Overnight, the tropical wave currently at 50/51W will generate similar weather conditions across the region.

Temperatures

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24

Rainfall

Morning/Afternoon

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and sporadic moderate to heavy showers.

Night

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will rebuild across the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods and a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Night Update: 7pm, July 8, 2023

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods and a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

Update: 1pm, Sunday, July 9

The axis of the tropical wave will quickly move into the Caribbean Sea allowing the Atlantic high-pressure system to rebuild across the region. However, an increase in low-level moisture and instability will trigger occasional cloudiness and brief scattered showers across Barbados and the Windwards. In contrast, the Leewards will experience fair to partly cloudy conditions with a few showers.

Original outlook below

Sunday: The axis of the wave will move into the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic high-pressure system will rebuild across the region. However, an increase in low-level moisture and instability will trigger occasional cloudiness and scattered showers.

Temperatures

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24.

Rainfall

Morning/Afternoon

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLESPartly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers, which may be heavy in some areas and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOKMoisture and instability in the wake of a tropical wave, will continue to cause some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the Lesser Antilles, during the forecast period.

Another tropical wave located over the central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 21 mph or 33 km/h. This wave is expected to affect the region by Monday.

A third tropical wave located over the eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the Tropical Atlantic during the next seven (7) days.