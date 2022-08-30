Weekend of great success for Bajans in sports around the globe Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is proud of the achievements of Barbadians in various sporting fields the world over during the past week.

She wrote on Instagram:

“There can be no denying the high level of sporting excellence being produced by Barbados.

This weekend, I was overwhelmed to see Barbados and Barbadians rise to the top of the sporting pyramid in a number of fields.

Zane Maloney, our very own racing prodigy secured his first FIA Formula 3 victory at Spa yesterday. Zane shook off a worrying crash in his Sprint Race to take the feature race in stunning fashion.

Meanwhile, in Squash, Karen Meakins became a champion by capturing gold in the Over-50 Women’s Final, while Mark Sealy won bronze in the Over 60- Men’s Final of the 2022 WSF World Masters Squash Championship in Poland. Congratulations to them both!

Sada Williams also continued her rich form, securing silver in her Women’s 400m Final at the Lausanne Diamond League, with another amazing run!

The Barbados Royals Women, also won the inaugural 6IXTY Women’s Competition! Shakera Selman take a bow. Your three wickets for 10 runs brought home this historic win for us.

It was also a real joy to see football return to the field with the Republic Cup and the Women’s Super League on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the Barbados Football Association continues to make strides as, FIFA recently announced its partnership with the BFA to implement a number of critical development programs both on and off the field to progress the game in areas such as infrastructure, technical development, and administrative education.

As Prime Minister and as a Barbadian, I continue to be extremely proud and supportive of every sporting accomplishment our people continue to achieve. Congratulations to everyone and may you all continue finding success!”

Replying was Bajan cyclist Amber Joseph who struck gold two weeks ago in Lima, Peru. She won the women’s scratch race at the Pan American Cycling Championships, a feat she accomplished once before. In her response to the PM, she wrote, “We all on the grind to make our country proud ???”

And another person commented and said that the PM forgot the Barbados Under-15 cricketers. On Friday, August 26, Barbados captured the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-15 Championship after beating the Leeward Islands by 16 runs in the fifth and final round. The match took place at Grenada’s National Stadium.