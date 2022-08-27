Weekend Forecast: Tropical wave approaching Loop Barbados

Here’s the weather discussion and forecast for the weekend.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, a weak low-level trough analyzed along 61W maintained partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a few scattered showers across the northern portion of the island chain. Here in Barbados, the tropical wave near 59W maintained mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and rain during the early parts of the night. However, as the night progressed, Barbados experienced occasional light to heavy showers, rain, and occasional thunderstorms. 16.3mm of rainfall was measured here at Charnocks. Christ Church.

This wave maintained cloudy skies, light to heavy occasional showers, rain, and thunderstorms across Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada. The southern extent of the aforementioned wave brought cloudy skies, scattered showers, and rain along with a few isolated thunderstorms across much of the Guianas. However, the northwestward progression of the wave allowed for gradual improvement across French Guiana.

Winds across the region were generally light peaking at 15 knots in St Lucia. Seas remain smooth to moderate with swells peaking at 1.5m in open water.

Thursday, August 25, 2022

The tropical wave will continue to affect Barbados and the Windward islands with activity spreading across the southern Leeward islands as the day progresses. Cloudy skies, scattered moderate to heavy showers, and periods of rain along with thunderstorms will subsequently continue to affect these islands into the nighttime.

Afternoon

A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Over Northern and Northwestern Districts: Cloudy with sunny periods with occasional scattered light to moderate showers. Elsewhere: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: Instability trailing the tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/24.

Friday, August 26, 2022

Friday: As the wave axis pushes westward, convergence behind the axis will maintain instability across Barbados and the island chain. Cloudy skies, showers, rain, and occasional thunderstorms will remain likely throughout the day.

Morning

Synopsis: A shear line will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A shear line will continue affecting the island

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/24.

Saturday, August 27, 2022

As the tropical wave moves farther across the central Caribbean, the area of instability behind the axis will gradually push westward. This will allow for some gradual improvement across the Leewards and northern Windward islands with a gradual improvement overnight across Barbados and the remainder of the island chain.

Morning

Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/24

Sunday, August 28, 2022

The tropical wave currently analyzed along 41W will make its way across the northern portions of the eastern Caribbean, where occasionally cloudy skies and a few showers are likely. An upper-level trough situated across the Leewards may enhance shower activity.

Morning

Synopsis: A weak tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A surface to mid-level ridge will build across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/25