Wednesday’s wonder woman; Kerry Trotman | Loop Barbados

One of the most influential figures in any sport is the coach.

This influence is particularly due to the multiple roles a coach assumes, the time offered, and knowledge shared to their players.

As Loop Sports continue to celebrate women this month, this edition features Barbados’ highest qualified female football coach and former national player Kerry Trotman.

Small in stature but with a massive love for the sport, specifically in the female game, Trotman shares some of her ideas, experiences and opinions on female football.

Loop: How long have you been coaching?

Kerry: I have been coaching for 8 years

Loop: Which teams/clubs have you worked with?

Kerry: I have worked with the Barbados national women’s team as the assistant coach for the U17 team in 2015 and the U20 team in 2020. Genesis Women Football Club from 2013 to 2015 and currently I’m at Kickstart Rush where I’ve been for the last seven years.

Loop: Why did you become a coach, especially in a sport where men are most present?

Kerry: My first coach at Eden Lodge Primary was Ms. Marlene Neblett and she was the one who allowed me the opportunity to play just based on my ability and not my gender.

I decided to become a coach when I was forced to take on a more leadership role in my club Genesis and was having issues with coaches & commitment.

I decided I would take on the challenge, which meant that I would hopefully be able to do for someone what she did for me.

Loop: How did you become involved in football?

Kerry: I would spend my evenings with my uncle when he used to play. I would always want to go with him and from there is where I first developed my interest.

I would play at lunch time with my friends on the pasture and that is where I practiced the skills my uncle and the other guys were doing.

Loop: Why aren’t there more female football coaches and what can be done to change that ?

Kerry: I believe that the reason we don’t have more female coaches is because of the frustrations female players experienced in the past.

In order to change that we (The member association, clubs) need to be willing to empower the current female coaches to coach, not only females but males and provide mentorship which will allow for them to grow and improve.

Loop: Having coach boys and men before. What particular challenges have you faced in those environments and how did you overcome them?

Kerry: Coaching boys/men was intimidating at first even though I was able to demonstrate that I was knowledgeable, some players still push back and I didn’t allow that to deter me as growth occurs when you’re not in your comfort zone. To overcome some of these challenges is for female coaches to be allowed to coach in those positions/environments more, that it becomes normal and in order for that to happen the male coaches need to be their allies in order to change the narrative.

Loop: What do you think is needed for female football in Barbados to receive similar respect to the men from the Barbadian public?

Kerry: Education. I feel like we, the football fraternity need to educate and promote the positives of football.

We (clubs/member association) need to provide positive pathways for female players to be able to play competitions/leagues.

Barbadian parents are very academic focused, and we need to show them how football can be a positive part of their child’s future.

As the female game continues to grow it has opened many doors for scholarship opportunities where they can further their education while being able to play football.

Loop: What is your ultimate wish for female football?

Kerry: Firstly I wish that the women can get back to having a regular Women’s league/competition, as regular football can only serve us well in reference to our national programs.

I also wish to see football as one of the sports females are offered at the primary level and not just netball.

I wish for the growth of the game to finally reach the level that we can have “Bico” female football competition, female secondary school competition.

I also wish for the BFA to put processes in place for transparency which will allow for equality across national programs.

Whether female or male players the process of preparation is the same and that alone should make amending the differences across the national programs simple. (When players take the field, a call is a call, it is not a female call)