Wednesday Wonder Woman: Shonelle Stephen | Loop Barbados

Specific female grassroots football development, regular competition and continuous national or elite training are some of the things senior national footballer Shonelle Stephen believes can improve the quality of female football in Barbados.

The 38 year old defender is currently competing in her fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers campaign and is enjoying her role on and off the pitch, as a leader and parental guide to the next generation of female athletes.

In this edition of Loop Sports, Wednesday Wonder Woman, we learn more about the player, coach, mother and entrepreneur

Shonelle Stephen.

Loop: What is your current role in football?

Shonelle: I’m a player who play as a center back, defensive midfielder, left back or right back.

Loop: How long have you been involved in football?

Shonelle: I have been playing since 2005.

Loop: Why you chose football as your sport of choice?

Shonelle: Football just kind of happened. I played what my brothers did when I was growing up, so their most consistent sport was football, so it became mine.

Loop: What has been your toughest, most challenging experience as female footballer?

Shonelle: Trying to get females to stay interested in playing football. We don’t have big numbers in female football, so the few we have, you cannot let slip away.

Due to the lack of consistency of the women’s league it is a challenge getting females to stay interested.

Loop: How do you balance motherhood, work and being on the senior women’s team?

Shonelle: Some days are easier than some to be honest.

My son has passed that stage to want constant attention. He is in his final year at school. He is able to handle certain things on his own and it has brought a certain balance to my life.

The problems I use to face when he was younger, for example, getting someone to keep him, I no longer have.

My work is roughly scheduled between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm, so it leaves my evening free to train.

Loop: How long have you been playing in the national programme?

Shonelle: I’ve only played for the senior team, and I started in 2009. I have been to four qualifiers; 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022.

Stephen (front row; first from the left) among her team mates before their encounter versus Suriname earlier this year.

Loop: You’re considered one of the experience members in the senior national team. How do you see your role in the team?

Shonelle: As a senior I think my role is to help mold, build and create.

To help players build their confidence, help them to be the best they can be, whether it be on or off the field.

Show and help with the correction of their errors. It could be with their technique or positioning. I’m that person’s help.

Loop: What significant changes have you identified in the women’s game and what further changes/improvements would you like to see?

Shonelle: At the moment I think it’s the Emmerson Boyce programme. It’s ben running for about one year.

It has brought a safe learning environment for females to come and learn and develop their football skills.

I would like to see a grassroots program for females U7, U9 and U11. We have to start football at a younger age.

I would really like to see the national U13 and U15 programme restarted.

I would like to see the women’s league happening at least twice a year. We can’t be training all year around and not have a league or a competition to play in and we all know the game is the best teacher.

Stephen takes control of the ball as she dribbles by an opponent in the domestic women’s league in 2016, while representing Kickstart Genesis

Loop: What advice would you offer to young ladies who are interested in the sport but too shy to try it?

Shonelle: I too, started out shy, but I wanted to learn more about the game, so I made my first step.

I joined a club and went with an open mind and a willingness to learn.

I remember being at the side and watching ladies like, Tonia Jordan and Cosette Brathwaite, just to name a few, and wanting to be in that group.

I went from my first step to walking, then running and I’m still running.

I gave football a try and it has changed my life completely, not only as a footballer but as a person.

Come out, be the change and aspire to be different.