Wednesday water woes: Northern residents warned of impending outage Loop Barbados

Residents from four nothern parishes are being told to expect low water pressure or water outage this coming Wednesday.

In an announcement made today, Sunday, December 31, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) advised residents in St Peter, St Lucy, St James and St Andrew that on Wednesday, January 3, it will be making an installation at a station in St Peter. As a result, some connected facilities will be offline to allow crews to carry out the work.

This work may affect customers in the following areas:

St Peter

The Rock, White Hall, Mount Brevitor, Black Bess, Mangrove, Taitt’s, Upper Bakers, Rock Dundo, Sion Hill, Four Hills, French Village, Vuemont, Welch Town, Benny Hall, Portland, Peasant Hall, Diamond Corner, Moore Hill, Nicholas Abbey, Castle, Gays, Boscobelle, The Mount and surrounding districts.

St James

Upper Carlton, Westmoreland, St.Silas Heights, Waterhall Terrace and surrounding areas.

St Andrew

Rock Hall, Sedge Pond, Indian Ground, Farley Hill, Cleland Hill and surrounding districts.

St Lucy

Chance Hall, Spring Garden, Round Rock and surrounding areas.

The BWA asked residents of these districts to store an adequate supply of water to better manage this service disruption. Water tankers will also be rolled out to assist affected residents.

“Residents in these districts are asked to store an adequate supply of water as they may be impacted by low pressure or a water outage while work is ongoing. BWA tanker crews will also assist persons in the affected areas as a temporary measure.”

BWA apologised for the inconvenience caused.