Wednesday water woes: BWA emergency repairs to affect 3 parishes Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is advising customers of impending water outages.

Residents and businesses in parts of St Andrew, St Joseph, St Phillip and Christ Church will be affected from today, Wednesday, January 3 to Friday, January 5, between 8 am and 5 pm.

BWA states that the Hampton Pumping Station which supplies these districts with water will be taken offline to facilitate emergency repair work.

Customers in the following areas may be affected by low pressure or water outages during this period:

Bellepaine, Shorey Village and surrounding districts in St Andrew

Bathsheba, Cattlewash and surrounding areas in St Joseph

Apple Hall, Atlantic Park, Belair, Benthams, Bequest, Castle Heights, Cave Land, Coles Development, Diamond Valley, Eastbourne, Harmony Hall, Kirtons, Long Bay Development, Lynches, Merricks, Poolers Land, Ruby, Seaview, Shrewsbury, The Crane, Union, Wellhouse, Work Hall, Babylon, Bayfield, Blades Hill, Busy Park, Chapel, College Land, College Savannah, Content Cot, Doughlins, Duncans, East Coast, Eastpoint, Edgecumbe Tenantry, Farm Gardes, Fortesque, Four Roads, Halton Terrace, Heddings, Hillswick, Industry Hall, Isolation Road, Lakes, Lucas Street, Lyders Hill, Mangrove, Marchfield, Marleyvale, Padmore, Parish Land, Rices, Sanford, Sealy Hall, Six Roads, St.Catherine, St.Margarets Village, Tent Bay, Thickets, Three Houses, Vineyard, Walkers, Windward Gardens, and surrounding districts in St Phillip.

Atlantic Shores, Callendars, Chancery Lane, Ealing Park, Gibbons Boggs, Goodland, Inch Marlow, Sayers Court, Seaview, Silver Sands, St Christopher, Wilcox, Durants and surrounding areas in Christ Church.

BWA recommends customers in these districts store water to assist during the period of work. Water tankers will be dispatched to the affected areas as a temporary measure.