Weather UPDATE – Trough system, possible thunderstorms Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Wednesday, November 9, Thursday, November 10 and Friday, November 11.

Weather Discussion (November 9)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 59W south of 14N moving west at 5 knots.

This approaching tropical wave caused an increase in cloudiness and showers across Barbados and parts of the southern Windwards overnight. At Charnocks, 0.9mm was recorded while rainfall accumulations across the island ranged from 0.2mm to 7.2mm. As for the remainder of the region, a ridge pattern was the dominant feature and conditions were fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated light showers.

Further south over Trinidad and Tobago, instability ahead of the tropical wave generated cloudy skies scattered showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Winds across the region were light to breezy, peaking at 23 knots here in Barbados. Seas remained slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking near 2.0m.

Weather forecast

Wednesday:

The wave will merge with a trough system as the day progresses. Nonetheless, some occasionally cloudy skies and scattered light to moderate showers are likely across Barbados and the southern Windwards. Elsewhere a ridge pattern will remain the dominant feature and a few low-level cloud patches could trigger brief showers.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with the occasional brief scattered moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24.

Thursday:

Today: A surface to mid-level trough will maintain unstable conditions across Barbados and the Windward Islands. Cloudy skies with occasional showers and possible thunderstorms are likely. A low-level perturbation will be approaching the Leewards and northern Windwards during the night.

Morning

Synopsis: A trough system will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with a few brief scattered moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24.

Friday:

Low to mid-level moisture and instability along with a favourable upper-level pattern could generate cloudy skies, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across Barbados and the southern Windwards. Elsewhere, no significant change is anticipated.

Morning

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with a few brief scattered moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A surface-to-low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24.