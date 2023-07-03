Weather UPDATE: Tropical wave along 55W generating showers, swells Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3, 2023.

The forecast for today, Monday, July 3, 203 was updated at 8am, July 3.

Monday, July 3

Tropical waves (Locations as of 2am, July 3)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 75W south of 16N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 55W south of 16N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 25W south of 15N moving west at 10 knots.

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

The tropical wave currently along 46W, in addition to a favourable upper-level pattern and sufficient atmospheric moisture, will generate cloudy to overcast skies, showers and isolated thunderstorms across much of the region. Guidance is also suggesting that a wind surge will be moving in tandem with the wave and as a result, occasional gusts up to 30 knots are expected near showers. A small craft advisory was issued July 2.

UPDATE:

Today: The tropical wave currently at 55W along with a favourable upper-level pattern, will generate cloudy to overcast skies, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across the region. Guidance is showing a wind surge moving in tandem with the wave and occasional gusts near showers are expected. Additionally, a small craft and high surf advisory has been issued for today.

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/24.

Rainfall

Morning/Afternoon

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with occasional scattered moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

UPDATE:

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered moderate showers, occasionally gusty winds and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

UPDATE:

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered moderate showers, occasionally gusty winds and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/24

Winds

Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

UPDATE:

Winds Across Barbados: Strong easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 55 km/h (22 to 34 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Sunday, July 2

Tropical waves being monitored (locations as of 2am, July 2)

A tropical wave was introduced along 19W south of 15N moving west at 10 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 64W south of 16N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 46W south of 14N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across the region with a few spot showers expected. Overnight, a tropical wave analyzed along 46W will be approaching the region.

Rainfall

Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny.

Tonight

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Temperatures

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32/25.

Winds

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Watches/Warnings

Two advisories in effect from 6am Sunday, July 2 to 6am Tuesday, July 4 unless conditions shift:

High Surf Advisory

Small Craft Advisory