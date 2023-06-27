Weather Update: Flash-flood WARNING, tail-end of tropical wave passing Loop Barbados

Here’s the weather for Tuesday, June 27, 2023:

[Update: 6pm, June 27, 2023]

The flash-flood watch has now been upgraded to a flash-flood warning.

This alert message is valid from 6pm today, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and it remains valid until 8am, Wednesday, June 28, unless updated or terminated sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

The tail-end of a tropical wave located along 61/62W south of 17N moving west at 15 to 20 knots is affecting the island.

Maximum Rainfall Accumulations of 25.0 to 75.0 mm in heavy to violent showers are expected over the next few hours or so.

[Update: 5:50 pm, June 27, 2023]

A flash-flood watch is now in effect for Barbados.

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) issued the alert message at 5:40 pm today, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and it remains valid until 8am, Wednesday, June 28, unless updated or terminated sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Maximum Rainfall Accumulations of 20.0 to 40.0 mm in heavy showers are expected over the next few hours or so.

Advice:

Residents and visitors should be prepared for:

Strong runoff from higher elevations

Soil erosion likely on bared or scarred land surfaces

Debris such as small rocks, mud and tree foliage could end up on roads and property

Traffic delays are likely

Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible

Afternoon Weather Update: Tail-end of tropical wave to affect island

[Update: 3pm, June 27, 2023]

Afternoon Rainfall

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with occasional intermittent scattered light to heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Tonight Rainfall

Synopsis: The tail-end of the tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast at times with scattered moderate showers, pockets of heavy showers and a low chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Barbados Met Office wants Bajans to be aware of the rainfall and thunderstorm conditions at this time.

At 2am, June 27, one tropical wave was analyzed along 57W south of 17N moving west at 15 to 20 knots and a second tropical wave was introduced along 24W south of 13N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Outlook

The tropical wave analyzed at 57W will be affecting Barbados and the Windward islands producing light to moderate showers, becoming heavy in nature on occasion with gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall accumulations of 25mm are expected across Barbados and the Windwards, with higher isolated amounts.

Temperature

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 28/23

Weather Report: Approaching tropical wave affecting Barbados

[2:00am, June 27, 2023]

Two tropical waves being monitored by the Barbados Meteorological Services.

At 2pm, June 26, a tropical wave was analyzed along 56W south of 16N moving west at 15 to 20 knots. While another tropical wave was introduced along 21/22W south of 13N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Last night, a tropical wave (56W,16N), in combination with a favourable upper-level pattern associated with an upper-level trough, will generate cloudy to overcast skies, showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms across the region.

Today, Tuesday, June 27:

Outlook

Moisture and instability trailing the tropical wave along with the favourable upper-level pattern will continue to generate unsettled conditions across the region.

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain and a very slight chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Tonight

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain and a very slight chance of scattered thunderstorms.

St Lucia Met Office

Tropical Weather Outlook

Weak unstable conditions associated with a low-level trough and an approaching tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers and possibly thunderstorms over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected in the Tropical Atlantic during the next 7 days