Weather Update: Flash flood warning for the North Loop Barbados

UPDATE: 9am, Thursday, August 25, 2022

This alert message is valid from 9:00 am and will be terminated at 6 pm on Thursday, August 25, 2022, or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

**** Hazard Info ****

A tropical wave continues to affect the island, however convective activity associated with this feature has diminished over Barbados resulting in mostly sunny conditions this morning. Lingering instability coupled with light winds and an abundance of atmospheric moisture will result in a high probability of localized activity across northern and northwestern districts.

This activity is forecast to generate cloudy to overcast skies, moderated to heavy showers and thunderstorms over St. Lucy, St. Peter, St. James, sections of St, Andrew and St. Thomas during the late morning into the afternoon. Rainfall accumulations of one (1) to two (2) inches are forecast across the above-mentioned sections of the island during heavy showers. Conditions across the remainder of the island are expected to remain generally sunny and therefore the previously issued flash-flood warning has been discontinued.

UPDATE: 6:30 am, Thursday, August 25, 2022

The Barbados Meteorological Services have issued a flash flood warning for Barbados.

The alert message is valid from 6 am, today, Thursday, August 25 and will be updated at 9 am today or sooner if conditions warrant.

**** Hazard Info ****

Over the last hour, moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity have been observed as a tropical wave affects Barbados. Further accumulations of 15mm to 50mm in moderate to heavy rainfall are possible within the coming hours.

Advice:

Residents and visitors should be prepared for the following possibilities if this alert level elevates to red –

Significant runoff from higher elevations

Significant soil erosion is likely on exposed or scarred land surfaces

Large water settlements on roads and fields

Significant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.)

Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads possibly impassable

Large objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast-moving water flows

Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.

[Original story: 1:30 pm, Wednesday, August 24, 2022]

The Barbados Meteorological Services is monitoring a tropical wave of immediate interest to the southeast of Barbados.

As of 8 am, this morning, the wave was near 55W or 460 km (290 miles) off the island.

The Met Office said in a midday alert that the tropical wave remains disorganized with an elongated area of low pressure to the southeast of Barbados.

However, the update also shared that the current model guidance is now suggesting the tropical will bring some moderate to heavy showers, rain and thunderstorms during the night, tonight, Wednesday, August 24, and continue into Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Recommendations to the public:- Download the BMS insight app for Android or CAP.CAP for significant weather alerts.- Continue to monitor the BMS website and Social media pages for official weatherupdates.- Prepare yourself well in advance in case this alert elevates to orange or red.

This is the final information statement on this tropical wave, however, due to the already saturated nature of some areas across the island, flood watches or warnings may be required at short notice.

The Barbados Meteorological Service continues to monitor a number of tropical waves in the Atlantic.