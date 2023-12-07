Weather: Thunderstorms predicted as trough system affects the island Loop Barbados

An upper-level trough system is expected to be the main feature affecting the island for three days, while unstable conditions predicted to affect Barbados from Sunday morning.

The Barbados Meteorological Services is closely monitoring the progress of the trough system.

What can be expected?

This trough system is expected to continue generating wet conditions from the night of December 6, 2023 into the weekend.

Rainfall

Thursday, December 7

Morning

Synopsis: A trough system is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional brief scattered moderate to heavy showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A trough system will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional brief scattered moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Friday, December 8

Morning

Synopsis: A trough system will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Saturday, December 9

Morning

Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional scattered moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

What to do?

Barbadians and visitors on island should be aware of the following possibilities:

Rainfall accumulations can range between 1 to 2 inches (25mm to 50mm)

Flash flood watches or warnings may be issued at short notice.