Weather Report:Sunny with cloudy periods, occasional scattered showers

Here is the weather report for today, Sunday, July 7, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, the tilted tropical wave presently along 52W will begin to affect Barbados and later the eastern Caribbean. Occasional scattered light to moderate showers are anticipated.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.