Weather Report – Weak tropical wave to affect island midweek Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for this week according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Monday

A tropical wave will generate some cloudiness and showers across the Southern Windwards during the latter part of the night. Barbados will be on the northern periphery of this activity. Elsewhere, a surface to low-level ridge pattern will remain the dominant feature and a few low-level cloud patches will trigger brief showers.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: Low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Tuesday

The tropical wave will generate some occasional cloudiness and showers across Barbados and the Windwards before moving out of the region. As for the remainder of the region, moisture on the southwestern periphery of the ridge pattern will generate similar weather conditions.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wednesday

Confluence on the southwestern periphery of the deep layered ridge pattern will continue to generate occasional cloudiness and scattered showers. The tropical wave currently at 44W will be approaching the region.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: A weak tropical wave will be approaching the area.

General Forecast: A mix of clear skies with cloudy periods with a few brief isolated light showers.

Thursday

The tropical wave currently around 44W will generate cloudy skies and scattered showers across Barbados and the southern Windwards. Meanwhile, the tropical wave currently around 32W will be approaching the region. Elsewhere, no significant change in forecast conditions is projected.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Friday

Synopsis: Another tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.