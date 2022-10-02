Weather Report: Weak tropical wave approaching the island Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for Barbados on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, overnight a deep-layer ridge pattern was the dominant feature across Barbados as well as the central and southern Windwards. A dry air incursion over this section of the region resulted in mostly fair skies with only a few brief isolated showers. Here at the BMS location and across most stations across the island, no measurable rainfall was recorded. A maximum of 0.6mm was recorded at Mount Stepney St. Andrew.

Meanwhile, over the Leewards and northern Windwards, a surface to low-level confluent pattern along with a deep-layer moisture profile generated periods of cloudiness and moderate scattered showers. Upper-level divergence over this section of the island chain further enhanced shower activity. As the night progressed and the upper levels became less favorable, some improvement was gradually noted over these islands.

Today, as the tropical wave approaches the region, fair to partly cloudy skies are predicted with some brief showers. Overnight, occasionally cloudy skies accompanied by scattered moderate showers are expected across Barbados and the southern Windwards. Meanwhile, as the low-level moisture inches further north a gradual improvement is forecast across the northern Windwards and the Leewards.

Today

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32/24.