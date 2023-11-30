Weather Report – weak surface to low-level shear line to affect island Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Barbados Meteorological Services Overnight Recap:

The Atlantic high-pressure system was the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. Furthermore, a dry and stable environment across the Eastern Caribbean allowed for mostly fair skies. However, weak surface to low-level confluence along the southern periphery of the high-pressure system generated patches of shallow low-level clouds which triggered scattered light to moderate showers, mainly over the Leeward Islands and northern Windwards.

Here in Barbados at the BMS no rainfall was recorded, but across the remainder of the island 13.2mm, 8.0mm and 5.2mm was measured near Ashton Hall, Prospect and Pleasant Hall all in St Peter.

Further south, weather conditions similar to that of the eastern Caribbean were experienced across the Guianas, Trinidad and Tobago, as the overall synoptic pattern was comparable over both regions.

Winds

Wind speeds across the region were generally light to moderate with speeds peaking at 12 knots.

Marine

Sea conditions were slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking near 1.5m.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

A weak surface to low-level shear line will affect Barbados and the Windwards as it moves southwestwards. Periods of cloudy skies with some light to moderate scattered showers are expected as the shear line moves over these islands.

At the same time, conditions are expected to slowly improve across the northern portion of the region as the Atlantic high-pressure system becomes the dominant feature.