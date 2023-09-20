Weather Report – Weak low-level instability follows tropical wave Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Tropical Waves (locations as of 2am)

A tropical wave is located along 63W south of 14N moving west at 15 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 33W south of 18N mowing west at 5 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed near 23W south of 16N moving west at 10 knots.

Overnight Weather review

The tropical wave analyzed near 63W, continued to affect the island chain with showers and thunderstorms being reported overnight.

An area of upper-level divergence fueled convection across Barbados and the southern Windwards overnight, generating cloudy skies, occasional thunderstorms and some moderate to heavy shower activity. This resulted in 9.1mm of rainfall being recorded at the Barbados Meteorological Services headquarters in Charnocks, Christ Church. Accumulations of 12.0mm were recorded in other parts of Christ Church, a maximum of 11.0mm in St Philip and 10.8mm in St John. Rainfall accumulations over northern sections of the island ranged from 0.5mm to 7.0mm.

While thunderstorms subsided around midnight, occasional showers continued to traverse the island during the early morning hours.

Outlook

As the axis of the tropical wave (63W) moves west of the island chain, instability trailing the wave will maintain occasional scattered showers across the islands.

However, as a ridge briefly builds across Barbados and the island chain, conditions are expected to gradually improve. Overnight, a trough system is expected to inch closer to the region.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: Weak low-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.