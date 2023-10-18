Weather Report: Very weak chance of isolated thunderstorms Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Tropical waves (Locations as of 5pm Oct 17)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 62W south of 20N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Barbados Meteorological Services Overnight Recap

Partly cloudy skies and isolated light showers were observed across Barbados and the island chain throughout the night with a weak ridge pattern being the dominant synoptic feature.

Farther south, following afternoon showers and thunderstorms, the Guianas saw generally stable conditions return to the area with the prior-mentioned ridge regaining dominance.

Winds were generally light to moderate across the region peaking at 13 knots in Barbados.

Seas were slight to moderate in open water with northerly swells peaking near 1.5m.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook

Today:

Barbados and the island chain will see skies being cloudy at times with passing light to moderate showers.

A very weak chance of a few isolated thunderstorms also exists across the region.This is due to weak surface to low-level confluence being periodically enhanced by pockets of instability in the upper-level due to an upper level trough anchored over the Caribbean Sea.

Rainfall

Morning

A weak shearline is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and a few light to moderate showers.

Night

Weak unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with scattered light showers.

Temperature

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32/24.