Weather Report Update: Instability to bring pockets of heavy rains Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, March 10, 2024.
This is according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Rainfall
Updated: 10am
Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with scattered light to moderate with pockets of heavy showers.
Original below: 8am
Morning
Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.
Night
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.