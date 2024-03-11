Weather Report Update: Instability to bring pockets of heavy rains Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, March 10, 2024.

This is according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Rainfall

Updated: 10am

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with scattered light to moderate with pockets of heavy showers.

Original below: 8am

Morning

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.