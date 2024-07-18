Weather Report: Unstable conditions affecting the island

Here is the weather forecast for today, Friday, July 19, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, surface to low-level convergence and copious amounts of moisture trailing the wave’s axis associated with a favourable upper-level pattern will generate cloudy skies, showers, periods of rain, and possible isolated thunderstorms across the region.

Morning

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.