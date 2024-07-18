Weather Report: Unstable conditions affecting the island

Weather Report: Unstable conditions affecting the island
BMS has predicted a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Rosemary Forde

31 minutes ago

Here is the weather forecast for today, Friday, July 19, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, surface to low-level convergence and copious amounts of moisture trailing the wave’s axis associated with a favourable upper-level pattern will generate cloudy skies, showers, periods of rain, and possible isolated thunderstorms across the region.

Morning

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

