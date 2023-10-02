Weather Report: Unstable conditions affecting Barbados Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Monday, October 2, 2023.

Update: 1:30 pm, October 2, 2023

Barbados has two warnings in effect.

The country is now under a Flash Flood Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Related Article

Weather Report: Unstable conditions affecting Barbados

Showers and slight chance of isolated thunderstorms as TS Philippe moves northward

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

Tropical Storm Philippe will continue tracking northward away from the region.

The associated troughing is expected to extend across the northern islands. In addition, an increase in low-level moisture combined with weak upper-level support may trigger some cloudy periods with scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across the region.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms

Night

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods and intermittent scattered light showers.

Winds

Winds Across Barbados: Moderate westerly to south-southwesterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Forecast Confidence: 80%