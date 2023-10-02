Weather Report: Unstable conditions affecting Barbados Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Monday, October 2, 2023.
Update: 1:30 pm, October 2, 2023
Barbados has two warnings in effect.
The country is now under a Flash Flood Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.
Weather Report: Unstable conditions affecting Barbados
Showers and slight chance of isolated thunderstorms as TS Philippe moves northward
Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook
Tropical Storm Philippe will continue tracking northward away from the region.
The associated troughing is expected to extend across the northern islands. In addition, an increase in low-level moisture combined with weak upper-level support may trigger some cloudy periods with scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across the region.
Rainfall
Morning
Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms
Night
Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods and intermittent scattered light showers.
Winds
Winds Across Barbados: Moderate westerly to south-southwesterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Forecast Confidence: 80%