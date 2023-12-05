Weather Report – Trough system affecting the island Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Overnight Recap:

The Atlantic high-pressure system was the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. However, a weak surface to low-level shearline affected the Leeward island generating a few brief scattered showers.

Towards daybreak, an approaching trough system began to affect Barbados and the extreme southern Windwards, as well as Trinidad and Tobago generating cloudy skies, with occasional moderate showers. At the BMS headquarters in Charnocks, Christ Church, 2.4mm of rainfall was recorded, while maximum accumulations of 5.4mm and 3.2mm were recorded near Bridgefield, St Thomas and Applewaithes, St George.

Farther south, the aforementioned trough system also affected the Guianas generating cloudy to overcast skies, with showers, rain, and isolated thunderstorms.

Winds

Winds were moderate and predominantly easterly peaking near 19 knots in St. Lucia and 18 knots at the BMS HQ.

Marine

Seas were moderate with swells of 1.0m to 2.0m.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook

Barbados and the southern Windward islands continue to experience unsettled weather conditions as the trough system affects these islands. The aforementioned surface to low-level shearline feature will begin to dissipate, allowing for improved weather conditions across the Leewards.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A trough system is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with occasional brief scattered moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A mid-to-upper trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with occasional brief scattered moderate to heavy showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.